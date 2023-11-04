PM Sheikh Hasina opens Agargaon-Motijheel section of metro rail

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday afternoon travels to Motijheel from Agargaon Station after inaugurating the Motijheel- Agargaon section of metro rail.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday afternoon inaugurated the much-anticipated metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel.

On her arrival at the Agargaon Rail Station, Communications and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader welcomed her.

The PM also purchased ticket from the ticket vending machine. Then she traveled to Motijheel from Agargaon station to mark the operation of the section.

Speaking to the media on her metro ride towards Motijheel, the PM said Bangladesh has not lost its path to prosperity and development.

She said that the commuters will now have a smooth and traffic jam- free movement. “It will save working hours, people will be benefited economically and move with the time.”

Sheikh Hasina said after assuming power in 2009, the Awami League government took steps to provide a smooth transportation system in Dhaka.

She thanked the Japan government and people involved with this project for their tireless efforts to implement the project.

This extends the country’s first-ever Metro Rail’s service from its starting point at Uttara to Motijheel.

The Uttara to Agargaon section of the Metro Rail was opened by the premier on December 28.

Initially, Metro Rail on Agargaon-Motijheel section will be operated for four hours with three stations at Farmegate, Secretariat and Motijheel.

Rest of the stations will be opened in phases, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) officials.

Commuters can travel from Agargaon to Motijheel between 7:30 am and 11:30 am from November 5.

There are seven stations on Agargaon to Motijheel section of Dhaka Metro Rail. These are: Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, TSC, Secretariat and Motijheel.

Once the Agargaon-Motijheel part of Metro Rail opens, commuters will be able to travel from Uttara to Motijheel in just 38 minutes.