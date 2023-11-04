Resist arsonists, burn their hands to save country: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her call to the countrymen to vote for her party’s electoral symbol ‘Boat’ to sustain the country’s development and people’s wellbeing.

“This time boat will definitely win,” she said while addressing a grand rally at the city’s Arambagh marking the inauguration of the much-anticipated metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel alongside opening of the construction work of the MRT Line-5 (Northern route).

Mentioning that the next general election is approaching nearer and its schedule will be announced any time, she asked her party leaders and activists to work in unison for the victory of Awami League candidates.

“All have to work collectively for the victory of Awami League candidates so that we can again work for the welfare of the people. Many development works taken by the government are yet to be accomplished. We have to complete those,” she said.

She called upon the countrymen, particularly the residents of Dhaka, to keep in mind that they have got huge development across the country, including in the capital, as they voted for the Awami League time and again.

The Prime Minister voiced a note of warning against the arsonists, saying that tougher action will be taken if they don’t stop the arson terrorism, vandalism and violence.

She told the BNP leaders who are giving order to carry out arson terrorism from home and abroad, to immediately stop the mayhem. If otherwise, the Awami League knows well how to stop it, she added.

“We are making Bangladesh digital. One is using this system to launch arson terrorism staying abroad. InshaAllah, we will punish the black ship after bringing him back to the country from abroad. None will be spared,” she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, MP, Workers Party of Bangladesh President and local lawmaker Radhed Khan Menon, MP, and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam spoke on the occasion.

Dhaka South City Awami League President Abu Ahmed Monnafi presided over the rally.

The rally turned into a human sea with the participation of hundreds of thousands of people from all strata of life.

Sheikh Hasina called upon the countrymen to resist the arsonists to protect the country from devastation.

“I call upon the countrymen, including Dhaka city dwellers, to resist these arson terrorists,” she said, adding: “Burn the hands of those who are out to set vehicles on fire.”

She mentioned that setting fire and burning to ashes are the festival for the terrorist BNP-Jamaat allies.

“Their (BNP-Jamaat clique’s) agitation is carrying out arson terrorism, killing people, attacking the law enforcement agencies and destroying everything. This is their real character,” said the prime minister.

Giving a brief description of the grisly murder of a police constable in inhuman beating and chopping by the BNP men on October 28, she questioned: “Are they human being? Could a human being kill people in such a heinous way?”

The primer, however, thanked the police force for showing their utmost patience even after the killing of one of their fellow colleagues and critically injury of many others by the BNP-Jamaat anarchists.

She said if the people start burning cars and assets of the BNP leaders what will they do then.

“They should think where they will go then and what they will do,” she said.

The prime minister said the Awami League and the people of the country never believe in destructive politics, so that they are still showing their patience.

She described the BNP as vote riggers and thieves of people’s assets, referring to “yes-no vote” and presidential election during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman and February 15, 1996 election during Khaleda Zia’s regime.

“So, there is no room for those thieves in Bangladesh and that is the reality,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina reminded the countrymen that whenever the Awami League assumes power, the country gets development, on the other hand, Bangladesh was destroyed during the regime of the BNP-Jamaat alliance.

“So, those who are involved in destruction must not be allowed to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of the country. All have to be united against those,” she said.

The Prime Minister alleged that BNP-Jamaat alliance has been continuing their conspiracies.

“I am urging you all to remain vigilant so that they could not play foul with the fate of the people by hatching conspiracies,” she said.

About the recent demonstration in the RMG factories, she said that the BNP is provoking the garment workers from the behind.

“We know who are instigating them, the order givers whether they live at home or abroad, will surely be punished,” she said.