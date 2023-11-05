2,172 arrested in 89 cases over violence in Dhaka: DMP

A total of 89 cases were filed over the incidents of violence, vandalism, and arson following BNP’s hartal and blockade from October 28 till November 4 in Dhaka.

Following the cases, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 2,172 people in the capital, said DMP Media and Public Relations Department Deputy commissioner Faruque Hossen.

Of the cases, 14 were filed with Paltan Police Station, six each with Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations, five each with Pallabi and Bhatara police stations, he added.