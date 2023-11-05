ATM booth theft in Sylhet: 3 held, Tk 18 lakh recovered

Police have arrested three people from different parts of the country in connection with the stealing of over Tk 26 lakh from an ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in Subidbazar of Sylhet city on October 28.

Police claimed to have recovered Tk 18 lakh stolen from the booth.

The arrestees were Altab Hossain Limon, 22, , an official of Securex Company; Aminul Haque, 24, and Nurul Islam Munna, 25, of Moglabazar area, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) informed this at a press briefing.

He said police arrested Altab from his residence at Shibganj point in Sylhet city on Friday and recovered Tk 10 lakh cash from his possession.

According to the Altab’s confessional statement, police arrested Aminul from Dhaka’s Motijheel area and recovered Tk 7.85 lakh from his possession and Nurul from Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district on Saturday and recovered Tk 21,000.

The arrestees also deposited Tk 6.78 lakh in their bank accounts and spent Tk 1.48 lakh.

During interrogation, the arrestees said they had involvement in stealing Tk 8 lakh from Islami Bank, said Deputy commissioner Azbahar.

Meanwhile, on October 28, the arrestees looted Tk 26 lakh from Subidbazar ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank. The incident came to light on October 30 when the bank authorities found Tk 26.32 lakh missing from the bank.

Sandipon Das, in-charge of Sylhet region booth, filed a case against two officials of Securex company.

He said CCTV footage showed that between 11:55pm and 12:15am on 28-29 October, 2-3 persons wearing black caps, face masks, sunglasses and gloves entered the booth and took away the money.