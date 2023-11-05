Don't Miss
BNP's Altaf Hossain, Shahjahan Omar arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and detectives arrested BNP’s Vice Chairmen Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and Barrister Shahjahan Omar from Dhaka early Sunday.

A team of RAB arrested former Home and Commerce Minister and chief of Air Staff Altaf Hossain from Tongi, who had been hiding there since a case filed over the attack on the Chief Justice’s Kakrail residence on October 28.

Meanwhile, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of arrested Shahjahan Omar from a area in the capital.

Altaf Hossain has been taken to RAB Headquarters for primary quizzing.

 