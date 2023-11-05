Former home minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury arrested

Former home minister and BNP vice-chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury has been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Chowdhury, also the former air force chief, was arrested as his name was there in the case filed for sabotage, vandalism and killing of police in the capital on October 28 last, said the RAB.

He was arrested from Tongi area where he went into hiding.

Several top BNP leaders including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas, and vice-chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar have been arrested since the October 28 violence that killed a police constable and a political activist.