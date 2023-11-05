Kohli shares record with Sachin as India post decent 326

Virat Kholi has made a calm-perseverance hundred to propel India to post a good score of 326 runs in a slow wicket against South Africa in the 37th game of the World Cup in Kolkata.

The veteran completed his 49th ODI century from 119 balls while the hosts struggled at the end to set the decent 327-run target losing five wickets at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The veteran Indian batter, on his 35th birthday, shared the record of the number of ODI centuries with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Opting to bat, the men in blue took the Protea bowlers with strong hands and made a flying start in T20’s mind. Rohit Sharma, 40 from 24, and Shubman Gill, 23 from 24, picked up 62 runs in the opening stand from just 5.5 overs.

After 10.3 overs, India reached 93 losing two wickets. Then Virat Kohli, 101 from 121, and Shreyas Iyer, 77 from 87, started building their 134-run stand to provide the team with a solid foundation.

Iyer then departed but Kohli held the other side firmly when the wicket started turning into difficult for the batters. He made several other partnerships after that. Ravindra Jadeja played a 15-ball 29 cameo to put India on a decent total.

All of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one wicket for South Africa.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.