Jamaat declares blockade on Nov 8, 9

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed its solidarity with the ongoing movement of opposition parties by declaring its own 48-hour blockade from Wednesday across the country.

In a statement on Monday, the Acting Secretary General of Jamaat Maulana ATM Masum thanked people from all levels of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists for support in the 48-hour blockade program that ends at 6am tomorrow, UNB reports.

Besides, he announced a new 48-hour blockade from Wednesday as part of an ongoing movement for the resignation of the government to pave the way for a free and fair parliamentary election.

Maulana Masum said that the current unelected government is once again planning to stage an election drama to come to state power by stealing people’s right to vote.

Resignation of the government, re-establishment of the caretaker government system to make the upcoming parliamentary elections free, fair, and neutral, release of all arrested political leaders and clerics including Ameer Jamaat Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, curbing the rise in prices of daily essential commodities, attacks on the opposition party’s general meeting, Jamaat is announcing a program of blockade of roads, railways and waterways across the country, the statement said.

The government has turned the country into a dysfunctional, failed, and corrupt state with the ulterior motives of clinging to power illegally and the independence and sovereignty of the country is under threat today, he claimed.

Jamaat held processions and rallies at several points in the capital and across the country in supporting the blocked program. Dhaka City and Central Jamaat leaders were present at those programs, a press release said.

Police arrested 96 Jamaat leaders and activists including 5 women during the 48-hour blocked program across the country.

A popular Jamaat leader and Pairaband Union Parishad Chairman of Midapukur Upazila Mahbubur Rahman was killed by miscreants on Sunday night.

Jamaat has been fairly conspicuous in the latest iteration of the movement.