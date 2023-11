BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police from a house in Dhaka’s Cantonment area on Sunday midnight.

Around 12 midnight, a group of 15-20 plainclothes men, identifying themselves as DB, picked up Dudu from his sister’s Cantonment residence, claimed BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

The BNP leader’s nephew Hasnat Ashraf Robin was also picked up from there, Shamsuddin Didar said.