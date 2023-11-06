Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have at last managed to seal a victory over Sri Lanka in the 38th game in the World Cup after a lot of drama in Delhi.

The Tigers beat Sri Lanka by three wickets with 53 balls remaining despite facing a sudden collapse in the middle and lower-middle order at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

That was Bangladesh’s first victory against Sri Lanka in World Cup history playing a total of four matches against them. After that win, the men in green and red reached the seventh position of the point table and kept alive the hope of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

The foundation of their victory was set by Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib Al Hasan with their outstanding partnership of 169 runs.

Shanto made a 101-ball 90 hitting 12 fours while Shakib played a 65-ball 82 runs cameo during the stand.

In reply to 279, the men in green and red fell under a bit of pressure losing both openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Liton Das in just 41 runs.

Shanto and Shakib came with strong hands and put the team in a comfortable position to win by firmly taking the Sri Lankan bowlers.

The main drama started after both of the batters had departed, fell on a sudden collapse. They were pushed from 210/2 from 269/7 as they lost five wickets in a span of 59 runs.

However, some contributions from Mahmudullah Riyad (22), Mushfiqur Rahim (10) and Towhid Hridoy (15) made sure that Bangladesh clinched victory by three wickets keeping 53 balls in hand.

Dilshan Madushanka picked up the highest three wickets for Sri Lanka while each of Maheesh Theekshana and Angelo Mathews got two.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowled Sri Lanka out for the mediocre total of 279 runs with their fantastic late overs spells.

Opting to bowl, the Tigers started pressing on Sri Lanka from the very beginning picking up a wicket in the first over. They took a total of three wickets in 72 runs.

However, Charith Asalanka (108) did not let the Bangladeshi bowlers so easily. He then started counterattacking and building partnerships with the batters on the other side, including a 63-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) and a 78-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva (34).

In addition, Pathum Nissanka’s stormy 41 in the beginning and Maheesh Theekshana’s steady 22 enabled Sri Lanka to reach near the 300 mark.

During the innings, veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews made a record to be the first batter in international cricket history being out in the rule of “timed out”.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the highest three wickets but was quite expensive as he conceded 80 runs in his 10 overs. Shoriful Islam and skipper Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets each while Mehidy Hasan Miraz got one.

There was one change in the playing XI for Bangladesh where Tanzim Hasan Sakib replaced Mustafizur Rahman. On the other hand, there were two changes in the Sri Lankan XI.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh- Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka- Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.