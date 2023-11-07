Allegations of irregularities: By-election results of two seats withheld

The Election Commission (EC) has withheld the gazette of the results of by-elections in just concluded two parliamentary constituencies — Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 — in the wake of allegations of irregularities, vote rigging and putting seals on ‘Boat’ symbol in ballot papers.

Addressing a press conference at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam disclosed it.

Jahangir Alam said the EC is now examining the allegations of vote rigging and irregularities in the by-elections. “Directives have been given to the deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs) and returning officers (ROs) of the districts concerned to verify the allegations,” he said, adding that “decisions on voting results of the two constituencies will be taken based on the field-level reports.”

The EC Secretary also said that investigation would continue according to the existing laws without publishing the gazette of the results.

It may be mentioned that by-elections in two parliamentary constituencies — Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 –were held on Sunday (November 5). Allegations of widespread irregularities and rigging in the by-elections were raised. Candidates also complained about faulty voters’ lists.

Even a person was seen putting seals on ‘Boat’ symbol in the ballot papers in broad-daylight in a centre of Lakshmipur-3 constituency. The video of the incident has already gone viral.

Awami League candidate Shahjahan Alam Saju won the by-election to Brahmanbaria-2 constituency (Sarail-Ashuganj), securing victory for his party for the first time since 1973 unofficially.

The Election Commission declared the seat vacant on October 4 after local parliamentarian and BNP candidate Advocate Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan died on September 30.

On the other hand, Awami League candidate Golam Faruque Pinku won the by-election to Lakshmipur-3 constituency unofficially. Lakshmipur-3 seat fell vacant following the death of lawmaker AKM Shahjahan Kamal.