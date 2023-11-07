Injured Shakib replaced by Bijoy

Right-handed batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has made a call in Bangladesh’s squad ahead of the last game against Australia in the World Cup on November 11 after skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the tournament.

The team management is bringing Bijoy to India’s Pune as a replacement for the ace all-rounder.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the approval of the change of Bangladesh squad with a press release.

A team management source said Bijoy is included in the team for making him play in the top order on account of the failure of young Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Bijoy has played a total of 42 ODI innings so far where he scored 1258 runs with an average of 29.45. He hit three centuries and five half-centuries within that.