Amid the ongoing workers’ protest, garment factory owners have proposed a minimum wage of Tk 12,500 for workers.

Siddiqur Rahman, the owners’ representative on the wage board and former BGMEA president, informed the journalists about the proposal after a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board.

The hour-long meeting started at 12:20pm on Tuesday.

The workers are demanding up to Tk 25,000 in the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.