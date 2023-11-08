England vs Netherlands match prediction – Who will win?

England (ENG) will look to save their pride as they lock horns with the Netherlands (NED) in Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 08 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Three Lions are coming into the game having lost their previous fixture against Australia by 33 runs and find themselves on the last spot (tenth) on the points table with one win from seven matches having two points to their name.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are coming into the game having lost their previous fixture against Afghanistan by seven wickets. They’re ranked on the ninth spot on the points table with two wins from seven matches having four points to their name. While England have been knocked out of the tournament, the Dutch still have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals, CricTracker reports.

The upcoming fixture is extremely crucial for both sides with the qualification for the Champions Trophy 2025 on line. Hence both teams will look to finish in the top eight to qualify for the next ICC ODI tournament.

MCA Stadium Pitch Report:

In the last five matches played at the venue, three have been won by teams bowling first. The average first innings score has been 303 while the highest target chased in the history of the venue has been 351. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the record of the venue in mind.

ENG vs NED Probable Playing XI

England (ENG):

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Netherlands (NED):

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

ENG vs NED Probable Best Performers

Probable Best Batter:

Dawid Malan (England)

In an otherwise disastrous campaign for England, Malan has been the lone warrior with the bat for them as he’s the leading run scorer for his team. The southpaw has amassed 286 runs from seven innings at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 99.65 with one hundred and one fifty to his name.

Probable Best Bowler:

Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

The seam all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 11 wickets to his name from six innings at an average of 30.09 and an economy of 7.04. Bas de Leede started his campaign with a brilliant four-wicket haul against Pakistan and will look to emulate his performance in the upcoming fixture.