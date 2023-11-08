RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur

A female worker was killed after garment workers clashed with police in Gazipur’s Konabari on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Anjuara Khatun, 30, was stitch machine operator at Islam Garment in Konabari. She hailed from Sirajganj.

Gazipur Metropolitan’s Konabari Police Station OC AKM Ashraf Uddin confirmed the death news to media around 11:30am.

At 9:30am, some workers started agitation different areas in Gazipur. They also vandalised vehicles and set fire burning tyres. Then to disperse the protesters and to take the situation under control, police lobbed teargas shells and fired gunshots.

A chase and counter-chase also took place between the groups.

Ten workers were injured in the incident, according to police.

They were admitted to Konabari Popular, clinic and Gazipur Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Additional number of BGB and industrial police members have been deployed in the areas.

The workers have been demonstrating for a long time demanding a hike in their salary. On Tuesday (November 7) the owners decided to give the workers entry-level Tk 12,500 that enraged the protesters.