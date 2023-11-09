AL leader’s threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt

The US State Department has termed the threat to beat US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas ‘deeply unhelpful’.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, Vedant Patel, made the remark while replying to a query from a journalist at a regular briefing on Wednesday.

Mujibul Huque Chowdhury, Chambal union parishad chairman and Union Awami League convener under Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram district on Monday threatened to assault US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas physically broadcasting his statement live on his Facebook page.

Citing the threat of the local leader against Peter Haas for his outspoken activities for a free and fair election in Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi journalist asked how the US views its security of diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

Vedant Patel said the security and safety of diplomats are very important. Terming the threat ‘violent rhetoric’, he said the host countries will ensure security of the US diplomats in line with Vienna Convention and diplomatic convention.

When asked that the government has arrested over 8,000 opposition leaders and activists ahead of the national election and heading towards an one sided election like in 2014 and 2018, the US official said the US does not support any particular political party in Bangladesh. But the US has engaged and will continue to engage with the government, opposition parties, civil society and stakeholders so that the elections are held in a free and fair manner.