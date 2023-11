After two days’ break, the main opposition BNP and like-minded parties are going to announce another 48-hour blockade from Sunday (November 12).

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon.

Though the hartal programme was discussed as an alternative to the blockade in the fourth phase, in the end, the BNP’s high command decided to call for the blockade, a party source said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 48-hour blockade will end at 6:00am on Friday.