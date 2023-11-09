New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match prediction – Who will win?

New Zealand (NZ) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in the 41st match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match will be contested at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9.

New Zealand are coming off four consecutive defeats in the ongoing tournament. They are currently in fourth place with four wins and as many defeats. A win in the upcoming game will help them earn a spot in the semifinal of this tournament.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost their last three games against Afghanistan, India, and Bangladesh, respectively. After suffering a defeat against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side, Sri Lanka were officially knocked out of the competition. They will look to win the game against the Kiwis to end their campaign on a positive note.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers one of the most batter-friendly tracks in India. The surface provides an even amount of pace and bounce. The batters will be able to acquire more runs as it has a speedy outfield and shorter boundary. However, as the game progresses, spinners will get more assistance.

NZ vs SL Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (NZ):

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (SL):

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

NZ vs SL Probable Best Performers-

Probable Best Batter:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand):

Rachin Ravindra could be the best batter in the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He is the Kiwis’ leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 523 runs at an average of 74.71 and a strike rate of 107.39. He has scored three centuries and two half-centuries so far in the tournament.

Probable Best Bowler:

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Dilshan Madhushanka is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup, having picked up 21 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 648. He is crucial for his side in most of Sri Lanka’s games, despite their dismal outing so far in this competition.