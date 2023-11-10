‘Bangladesh’s election is their internal matter,’ India tells US

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that as far as Bangladesh is concerned, India has shared its “perspective very clearly” at the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue held in New Delhi on Friday (November 10), reports BSS.

“We did discuss very extensively regional issues, and so far Bangladesh is concerned, we shared our perspective very clearly in the dialogue,” he told a post dialogue press briefing in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Indian Defence Secretary Aramane Giridha and MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, among others, were present at the briefing.

When asked whether recent political developments and election issues in Bangladesh were discussed in the dialogue, Kwatra said, “It is not our (India) space to comment on the policy of a third country…the election in Bangladesh is their internal matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future”.

He continued, “We, as a close friend and partners of Bangladesh, respect the democratic process in Bangladesh and will continue to support the country’s vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation”.

Responding to a volley of questions from media, he said the two sides in the 5th edition of India-US 2+2 dialogue comprehensively reviewed bilateral ties, multi-lateral and regional issues, trade and investment partnership, value supply chain securitization, common challenges India and US are facing and how to harness opportunities.

Besides, the foreign secretary said growing connectivity like India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Continuing and Growing Cooperation under QUAD framework, Indo-Pacific Partnership and the perspective of India’s leadership in global south were extensively discussed in the dialogue.

The American delegation at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue talks was led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.