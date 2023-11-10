BNP provokes garment workers’ movement: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has blamed that BNP and its allies have instigation in the ongoing movement of garment workers.

“It is clear that BNP and its allies have a black hand in the workers’ movement in garment factories,” he told a joint meeting of the party at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Friday, reports BSS.

The meeting was held between the AL secretariat and the leaders of its affiliated organisations.

Replying to a question, Quader said: “There is provocation. The black hands of BNP and its allies are clearly found (in it). They are instigating and creating rumours.”

He said they (BNP and its allies) are confusing the innocent workers through incitements and rumours.

The wage of a worker was only Tk 800 in the past but now it has increased to Tk 12,500, he said, adding that the current situation of the country should also be taken into consideration.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday clearly explained the matter where two leaders of BGMEA were present and they listened to it.

“This problem has mostly been resolved. But there are some problems in Konabari and Ashulia. We think that our workers will come forward to resolve the issues by understanding the current reality,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the sneak attacks, in the name of BNP’s movement, should be resisted and election atmosphere must be maintained. “We must remember that we are fighting against the adverse tide of dissent,” he added.

He said now anti-government plots are underway in various ways, while anti-government activities are going on at home