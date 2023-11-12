611 Bangladeshi students awarded in Pearson Edexcel High Achievers’ Award

World’s leading learning company and the UK’s largest awarding body, Pearson, in collaboration with the British Council, hosted its 10th High Achievers’ Award Ceremony on Saturday for students in Bangladesh who achieved outstanding results in their International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022 & 2023. The Award Ceremony was held at the Hall of Fame of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka.

This year, 611 awardees received awards for achieving outstanding results. 30 awardees achieved world highest marks & 74 who secured the Highest Mark in Bangladesh in various subjects. Among the awardees, 410 students excelled in International GCSE, and 97 students in International A Levels.

These students have achieved a minimum seven number of ‘7’ Grade Points (9-1) or more in their International GCSE subjects and four ‘A’ grades or more in A Levels. There were some students who have even achieved ‘7’ Grade Points (9-1) in 11 subjects in International GCSE and 5 ‘A/A*’ grades in A Levels.

Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Honorable Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament, graced the grand award ceremony as the Chief Guest and commended the remarkable achievements in education, with a proud 98% student attendance and reduced dropout rates despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. She highlighted the focus on providing exclusive IT training for women, ensuring they bridge the digital divide and access economic opportunities. Dr. Chaudhury expressed Bangladesh’s potential to lead the changing world, emphasizing the government’s efforts to promote education, discourage early marriages, and transition into a knowledge-based, hunger-free, middle-income country. She acknowledged Pearson Edexcel’s collaboration with the British Council in providing world-class education to students at home and applauded their resilience during the challenging times of COVID-19. Dr. Chaudhury thanked parents, teachers, and all stakeholders for ensuring students’ success and contributing to a better future.

David Albon, Director of Pearson UK, praised the students and families for their remarkable results, emphasizing the importance of education as a fundamental human right and a catalyst for national development. Expressing the UK government’s satisfaction with various projects designed to connect youth with diverse pathways of skills and knowledge, he highlighted their commitment to creating opportunities through training and activities.

Maxim Raimann, Country Exams Director at the British Council Bangladesh, underscores their commitment to empowering individuals for transformative journeys. We provide vital support in building networks, exploring ideas, learning English, and securing globally recognized qualifications. Our examination services, exemplified by achievements like Pearson Edexcel schools qualifications, assure international recognition for diverse academic and professional pursuits.