Early harvest of short-duration paddy varieties begins in Sylhet

The harvesting of early and short-duration varieties like Bina evolved Bina-7 and Bina-17 as well as Bridhan-71, Bridhan-74, Bridhan-75 and Bridhan-87 has begun in Sylhet region.

Rahim Uddin, a farmer at a village in Golapganj upazila, said, “Bina dhan is a short-duration crop. After its harvest, we can cultivate mustard and then Boro paddy on the same land in the dry season”.

He said, “We are happy with the early harvest of paddy cultivated in only 120 days compared to 150 days and above for traditional varieties”.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), 3,743 hectares of early and short-duration varieties like Bina evolved Bina-7 and Bina-17 as well as Bridhan-71, Bridhan-74, Bridhan-75 and Bridhan-87 have been harvested in Sylhet, Habiganj and Sunamganj districts.

Monir Mandal, another farmer at a village in Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district, said that due to the short term farming, they have to spend less for fertiliser and other inputs. Besides, the same land can be used for other crops in winter.

Deputy Director of DAE, Sylhet Khoyer Uddin Molla, said, “Farmers in good number are getting interested in the short-duration and early paddy varieties of Bina in this region”.

He further said, “These are suitable for Sylhet region. The soil condition also remains wet after its harvest, which help for the next crops”.

During the current season a total of 419,175 hectares were brought under the farming of Transplanted Aman in Sylhet region with a target to yield of 1126,760 tonnes of rice. However, paddy on 1,163 hectares were damaged totally by the early floods and rolling of waters from upstream across the borders.