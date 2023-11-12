India vs Netherlands match prediction – Who will win?

India (IND) and Netherlands (NED) will cross swords in the 45th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The match will be contested at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have had a forgettable campaign in the ongoing tournament, having won all the matches they have played so far. Moreover, India were the first team to advance to the semifinal of the marquee event.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are currently languishing at the bottom of the ODI World Cup points table, having won only two games. In their previous clash against defending champions England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the Scott Edwards-led side suffered a humiliating 160-run defeat, CricTracker reports.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru’s pitch offers one of the most batter-friendly tracks in India. The surface of the stadium provides an even amount of pace and bounce. The batters will be able to acquire enough runs as it has a speedy outfield and shorter boundary. Moreoever, the spinners will get more assistance as the game progresses.

IND vs NED Probable Playing XI

India (IND):

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands (NED):

Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru , Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IND vs NED Probable Best Performers-

Probable Best Batter:

Virat Kohli (India):

Virat Kohli could be the best batter in the clash between India and the Netherlands. He is the hosts’ leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29. He has scored two centuries and four half-centuries thus far in the tournament.

Probable Best bowler:

Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami is the standout bowler in the team captained by Rohit Sharma. The ace pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the side, with 16 wickets from just four games at an average of 7.00 and an economy rate of 4.30. He has claimed two fifers in the tournament against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively.