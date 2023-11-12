India win toss, choose to bat against Netherlands

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and decided to bat first. Netherlands have to field.

Hosts India face the Netherlands, who are behind in the rankings.

The group stage of 45 matches will end with this match. The group stage matches of the World Cup were held for more than a month starting from October 5. Where each team has faced each other once.

The last match is not very important for India. Their main objective is to maintain the winning streak. But very important for Netherlands. Because, if they win this match, they will get a chance to play in the next Champions Trophy.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.