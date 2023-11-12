Islami Andolan to bring out mass rally towards Election Commission

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) will hold a mass rally towards the Election Commission on that day when the election schedule will be announced.

Its Ameer Charmonai Pir Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim announced the programme at a press briefing on Sunday at the party’s Purana Paltan office.

He said that if the government wants to announce the schedule unilaterally, then a mass rally will be brought out in Dhaka towards the Election Commission on that day.

They will also hold protest procession at all districts and metropolitan a day after the announcement of the election schedule.

Muhammad Rezaul Karim urged to form an election-time government by discussion with the representatives of all the political parties after dissolution of the current parliament.