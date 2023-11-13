Man killed in Sunamganj road crash

A man was killed in a road accident on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway at Sadar upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Moinuddin, 40, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Amritshree village under Gourarang union in the upazila. He was a superintendent of a local Dakhil Madrasah.

According to locals, Moinudding was heading towards Sunamganj district town riding on his motorbike. On the way, he rammed into an utility pole-laden lorry truck from opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and taken to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital but he died on the way to the hospital.

Sunamganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the death matter.