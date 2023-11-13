Newly-elected Patuakhali-1 MP Afzal Hossain takes oath

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Patuakhali-1 constituency Md Afzal Hossain took the oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital on Monday.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Afzal Hossain who was elected unopposed in the by-election to Patuakhali-1 parliamentary seat, an official release said.

The oath-taking ceremony at the Jatiya Sangshad complex on Monday and was conducted by Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam.

Senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat were also present.

Upon completion of the swearing-in, Md Afzal Hossain signed the oath book as per tradition. Voting was supposed to be held on November 26.

The seat fell vacant after the death of lawmaker Shahjahan Mia on October 21.