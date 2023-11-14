2 hajj packages under private management announced

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced two packages for hajj under private management this year.

The first package cost is Tk 5,89,800 while the second one is Tk 8,28,818.

Compared to 2023, the cost of the general package of hajj in 2024 has decreased by Tk 83,200.

M Shahadat Hossain, president of HAAB, announced the packages at a programme in the city on Tuesday.

Haque Khan announced the ‘Hajj Package-2024’ for the government managed pilgrims.

According to the announcement, the government-managed hajj pilgrimage for general package will cost Tk 5,78,840, while special package will need Tk 9,36,320.