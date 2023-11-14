TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling soybean oil, potato, onion and lentils at a subsidised prices in trucks in the capital on Tuesday (November 14).

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the sale programme in front of TCB Bhaban in Karwan Bazar.

Consumers will be able to buy soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre, potato at Tk 30 per kilogramme (kg), onion at Tk 50 a kg and lentil at Tk 60 per kg without card.

Director general at Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman, TCB Chairman Brig Gen Ariful Hasan were present among others.