Man crushed under train in Shaistaganj 

Habiganj Correspondent : A man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Qutub Chowk area at Shaistaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Binay Pal, 35, son of Birendra Pal of Bara Sakua village under Nabiganj upazila of the district.

In-charge of Shaistaganj Railway Police Outpost sub-inspector (SI) Mir Sabbir Ali said, he died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels of an oil-carrying train from Chattogram, while he was crossing the rail line around 7am this morning.

The body was recovered from the spot and sent to Habiganj 250-bed Modern District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem, he added.