Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final

India clinch a memorable victory by 70 runs against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup in Mumbai to reach the final of the edition.

Mohammad Shami completely rattled New Zealand’s batting line up getting a seven-wicket haul as the Blackcaps were bowled out for 327 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

After that win, India have finally qualified for the ultimate game of the biggest stage of world cricket after 2011 World Cup.

In reply to 397, New Zealand went back-foot early losing their two in-form openers for just 39 runs in the stormy strike of Mohammad Shami after 7.4 overs and stepping forward with a slow run rate.

However, skipper Kane Williamson came in with a responsible mind and started building a partnership with Daryl Mitchell. Both batters added 181 runs together on the board, creating a chance for victory.

However, Shami again came into attack and picked up the New Zealand skipper for 69 runs in 33rd over and slowed the their run rate down again picking another wicket in the same over.

Mitchell then started struggling against the Indian bowling line up and made a 75-run stand with Glenn Phillips (41) but that did not enough to reach the target.

Since Mitchell offered his wicket on his 134, the Blackcaps faced a collapse in their batting line up and lost all of their wickets on 327 runs before seven balls to complete the full 50 overs.

It was only Mohammad Shami who completely rattled the New Zealand batting line up taking his career-best seven wickets conceding just 57 runs in 10 overs in such a high-scoring match.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket each for India.

Earlier, India posted a gigantic total of 397 runs before New Zealand with two eye-catching centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Opting to bat, two openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a wonderful start adding 71 runs together in just eight overs on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper departed for 47 from 29 balls hitting four sixes and four fours. He recorded hitting the most sixes in ODI World Cup history keeping West Indian legendary batter Chris Gayle behind.

Gill kept converting his innings much longer making a 93-run stand with Virat Kohli. However, Gill had to go back to being retired hurt on his 65-ball 79, and, later, returned again and added just one run at the end, remaining not out for 80.

Virat Kohli and Sreyas Iyer produced a massive 163-run stand between them while hitting their three-digit margins.

Kholi completed his 50th ODI hundred, which was the record-highest in ODI cricket history, and overtook the great Sachin Tendulkar. He departed for 117 from 113 balls.

Iyer departed after playing a 70-ball 105 runs power-hitting knock with eight sixes and four fours.

KL Rahul played a cameo of 39 runs from 20 balls at the end to help the men in blue get the colossal total.

Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers picking up three wickets but he was too much expensive as he conceded 100 runs in 10 overs. Trent Boult got one.

Playing XIs

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult.