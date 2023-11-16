12 arson attacks in 15 hrs

A total of 12 arson attacks were reported across the country till 9am on Thursday since the Election Commission’s announcement of the next general election schedule on Wednesday evening, according to Fire Service.

Of those, two arson attack incidents took place in Dhaka division, one in Barishal division, five in Rajshahi, two in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet, said Fire Service and Civil Defense media cell station officer Talha Bin Zashim in the morning.

Two buses, two covered vans, five trucks, two human haulers and one commuter train were burnt during this period.

The fire incidents were brought under control with the help of 21 firefighting units.