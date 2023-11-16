Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted

A Dhaka-bound commuter train was set on fire at Tangail Railway Station early today (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 3:00am after Wednesday midnight. Witnesses saw at about 3:00am that three compartments were burning. Two compartments of the train were completely gutted in the fire.

Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defence’s senior station officer Mohammad Idris said they brought the fire under control rushing to the spot. “Two compartments near the train engine have been affected. The commuter train was stationed on the Dhaka-bound line at the station.”