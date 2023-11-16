UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

The 3rd Committee of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly has adopted the annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus.

Jointly tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday, the resolution was cosponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday, reports BSS.

The resolution commended the generosity and humanitarian supports of the Government of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingyas including its extensive investments in Bhashan Char project.

Referring to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar, it called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

The resolution welcomed the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar.

It also called for swift implementation of the ASEAN’s five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

The resolution also noted the ongoing justice and accountability processes and welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

Above all, the member states have been urged to continue its humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden sharing, the release also said.

“Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population and very limited resources. Protracted presence of the Rohingyas in our territory is not an option. They must have to return to their homeland, Myanmar,”

said Representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York while addressing the meeting following the adoption of the resolution.

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine State by the Government of Myanmar for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, Bangladesh representative urged the international community including ASEAN to continue their support in this regard.

Pending the Rohingya’s return to Myanmar, she stressed, among other priorities, the need for adequate funding from international partners for those living in temporary camps in Bangladesh.

Given the intensive political polarization amid various global conflicts, the adoption of this year’s resolution, with an unprecedented level of co-sponsorship, sends a powerful signal of global solidarity and renewed commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis, said Bangladesh foreign ministry.

Bangladesh extends deep appreciation to OIC and EU for their leadership in keeping this important matter high on the UN agenda, it added.