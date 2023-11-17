4 killed as mud wall collapse in Teknaf

Four members of a family were killed when a mud wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf upazila early Friday.

The incident happened around 3:00am in Panirchhara area area of Morichyaghona under Hnila union of the upazila.

The deceased were Anwara Begum, 50, wife of Fakir Mohammad, a resident of that area, her son Shahidul Mostafa, 20, daughters Nilufa Yasmin, 15, and Sadia, 11.

Hnila UP chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed the news.

He said the mud wall of their house collapsed due to the incessant rain since Thursday morning. All the four died on the spot.

Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Md Osman Gani said four bodies were recovered from the spot.