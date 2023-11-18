10 hurt in BNP-police clash in Habiganj

At least 10 people have been injured in a clash between the activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and police at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district.

The incident occurred at Ganinganj Bazar area at around 4:30 pm, Saturday.

Meanwhile, police detained two BNP men, Mohibur Rahman and Muktadir Ahsan Shebul, in this regard.

Eyewitnesses said the leaders and activists of the BNP and its like-minded parties brought a procession in support of the two-day hartal protesting the announcement of the schedule ahead of the national elections.

At that time, police barricaded them but they intended to march on forcibly, resulting in a clash between the agitating people and police. Police then dispersed them charging batons at them.

Nazmul Islam, member secretary of the upazila unit Jubo Dal, said several leaders and activists were injured after police charged batons in their “peaceful procession”.

Additional superintendent of police (Baniachong Circle) Polash Ranjan Dey said four or five policemen were injured after the BNP men threw brickbats at them. Police detained two people on the spot.