AL sells nomination forms woth Tk 5.37cr on first day

The ruling Awami League has started selling nomination forms for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections scheduled to be held on January 7 next.

The party sold more than 1,000 forms on Saturday, the first day of selling nomination forms.

Nomination seekers crowded the area-wise booths set up at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue from Saturday morning. The Awami League sold nomination forms from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Saturday.

The party sources said being present in person, 1,050 persons collected nomination forms on the first day of selling nomination forms. On the other hand, 14 nomination forms were sold online. So, a total of 1,064 people bought Awami League nomination forms on Saturday.

Besides, leaders of the Rajshahi region bought 10 nomination forms after 5:00pm.

This time, Awami League has fixed the price of each nomination form at Tk 50,000 doubling the last year’s price. According to the statistics available, the party sold nomination forms worth Tk 5 crore 37 lakh on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bought a nomination form arriving at the party’s central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL Advisory Council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination form of Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

After the party president, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders collected the nomination forms. Then the selling of party nomination forms was opened for all.