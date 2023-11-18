PM Sheikh Hasina opens sale of AL nomination forms

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the sale of party’s nomination forms on Saturday through purchasing her nomination paper.

On behalf of her, Gopalganj-3 seat leaders collected the nomination paper for the upcoming 12th national election.

The AL chief inaugurated the nomination paper selling at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 10am

The sale of nominations will be opened for all from today. Nomination papers can be collected and submitted from 10am to 4pm from November 18 (Saturday) to November 21(Tuesday).

Nomination papers of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed on the second floor of the central office. Meanwhile, candidates from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions will be able to collect nomination forms from the third floor of the central office.

Nomination papers of all departments will be submitted on the ground floor of the central office.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while December 1-4 was fixed for scrutinising nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.