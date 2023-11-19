India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia

India showed a dismal batting performance as they were bowled out for a below-per-score of 240 runs against Australia in the final match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Australia tightened their grip and restricted them to the meager total despite India picking 80 runs in the first powerplay at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Being asked to bat, the men in blue started well with a healthy run rate adding 80 plus runs on the board in the mandatory powerplay but fell under pressure losing three wickets inside 81 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma started well but did not convert his innings big as he departed for 47 playing 31 balls. Falling of wickets in quick succession slowed the run rate down.

After that, India got a 67-run stand between Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66). Kohli went back to the pavilion after completing his individual fifty.

Rahul then started building partnerships with the batters on the other end. He also departed for 66 playing too many 107 balls.

No other batters could show their promise with the bat as India were forcibly stopped on 240.

Mitchell Starc took the highest three wickets for Australia while each of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bagged two.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.