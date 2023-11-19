Scientists detect ‘microplastics’ in human heart for first time: Report

Plastics have been causing grave problems on planet Earth. Plastic pollution has led to many environment-related issues around us. Studies have shown that microplastics have even made their way into the body of living creatures.

According to the latest study published by the American Chemical Society, a team of scientists in China have found microplastics in the human heart for the first time, reports Hindustan Times.

Scientists from Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China made the discovery while analysing the heart tissue of 15 patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery. According to a report in the New York Post, scientists “detected tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples” and found plastic samples in all of the blood samples.

“The detection of in vivo MPs [microplastics] is alarming, and more studies are necessary to investigate how the MPs enter the cardiac tissues and the potential effects of MPs [microplastics] on long-term prognosis after cardiac surgery,” said the research team.

Scientists also found Polyethylene terephthalate, which is used in clothing and food containers, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widespread in window frames, drainage pipes, paint and more.

Notably, microplastics can be lesser than 5 millimetres wide and can enter the human body through the mouth, nose and other cavities in the body. Microplastics have been claimed to be indirectly responsible for diseases like obesity, diabetes and chronic liver disease as they cause changes in the gastrointestinal tract.