16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning

At least sixteen arson attacks were recorded till 9am on Monday during the 48-hour hartal called by BNP, Jammat and some like-minded parties.

A total of 16 vehicles were set on fire by miscreants during this time and three of those were set on fire inside Dhaka city, said Talha Bin Zashim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell.

Meanwhile, four arson attacks were reported in Dhaka division including Dhaka city, seven in Rajshahi, four in Chattogram, and one in Mymensingh division.

Nine buses, six trucks, one covered van, One CNG-run autorickshaw and three carriages of a train were burnt during this period.

A total of 144 members of 29 firefighting units worked to douse the fires across the country during this period, added the fire officer.