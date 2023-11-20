Cheer for team India with these exquisite mocktail recipes!

This World Cup season has been a series of impressive performance by team India. We saw India leading in beast mode, smashing their opponents on the points table and successfully making it to the Finals. Team India has put on a stellar performance, setting the stage for even more exciting, challenging, and thrilling match ahead.

As we enthusiastically cheer for India, the prospect of them clinching the World Cup on home soil adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement.

And what’s a celebration without a unique selection of drinks to raise a toast? To show our support for Team India, we bring you collection of mocktail recipes from Dash of RCB, a range of non-alcoholic mocktail mixers from the house of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Discover a contemporary spin on traditional favorites with these irresistibly delightful mocktail recipes, expertly crafted by India’s top mixologist, Justin Dias, serving as the Head Mixologist at RCB Bar & Café. In this concoction adventure, Dash’s signature flavors become the palette for an enticing and uniquely twisted experience.

APPLE BASIL MARTINI

Ingredients:

Fresh Sweet Basil45 ml Sweet and Sour Mix200 ml Dash of RCB Green Apple SourIce

Method:

Start by muddling a few fresh sweet basil leaves at the bottom of a mocktail shaker to release their aromatic flavours.Pour in 45 ml of Sweet and Sour Mix, add Dash Green Apple mixer in the shaker.Fill the shaker with ice.Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until it’s well chilled.Strain the mocktail into a chilled martini glass.Garnish with a fresh basil leaf or a thin apple slice if desired.

BERRY PATCH

Ingredients:

10 ml Blueberry Cordial15 ml Strawberry Crush10 ml Fresh Lime Juice200 ml Dash of RCB Cranberry CosmopolitanIceFresh blueberries and a lime wheel (for garnish)

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice. Pour in Blueberry Cordial.Add Strawberry Crush and squeeze in 10 ml of fresh lime juice.Finally, pour in Dash of RCB Cranberry Cosmopolitan.Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until it’s well chilled.Strain the mocktail into a tall glass filled with ice.Garnish with a few fresh berries and a lime wheel.Feel free to adjust the proportions to achieve your preferred balance of flavours. Cheers!

PERI-PERI-PALOMA

Ingredients:

Peri Peri powder 1 qtr. teaspoonJalapeño 3 slice45 ml Sweet and Sour Mix200 ml Dash of RCB Pink Paloma

Method:

Rim a highball or cocktail glass with salt or chili powder for added flavour and presentation (optional).In a shaker, add Peri-Peri powder, and the slices of Jalapeño with Pink Paloma mixer and Sweet and Sour Mix which can be adjusted to your preferred level of sweetness.The Peri-Peri powder and Jalapeño slices will infuse the mocktail with a spicy kick. Now fill the shaker with ice.Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients thoroughly. Strain the mocktail into the prepared highball or cocktail glass filled with ice.Optionally, garnish your Peri-Peri Paloma with a slice of Jalapeño and a grapefruit or lime wedge for an extra visual and flavour touch.