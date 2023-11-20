Don't Miss
Home / Sylhet / Dhaka’s rail link with Sylhet, Ctg, Noakhali restored after 14 hours

Rail connectivity of Chattogram, Sylhet, Noakhali with Dhaka has been restored after a 14-hour suspension following the derailment of a freight train in Brahmanbaria, a key point on the routes.

The freight train that got derailed left Brahmanbaria for Dhaka at 10:30pm on Sunday, returning the train movement to normal. However, the container train has been instructed to go to Dhaka at a speed of 20 kilometers.

Earlier, a compartment of the Dhaka-bound freight train veered off the tracks at Outer College Para near Brahmanbaria Rail Station at 8:40 am.

Over 300 slipper clips were displaced due to the derailment, causing damage to the rail line over a length of about half a kilometer.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Jasim Uddin said the rescue operation of the freight train was completed at 7:05 pm, after about 11 hours’ work. However, train services resumed at 10.30 pm.