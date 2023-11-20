If BNP wants to join, EC will consider rescheduling polls date

Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana has said that if BNP and other parties decide to join the upcoming national polls, opportunities will be created as per the law.

“I will not say anything over the issue now. Will think about the matter, when the situation is come. If they (BNP) join, we will welcome them,” she said on Monday while responding to a question about to reschedule the election date.

“If BNP wants to participate, we will sit with other commissioners. Then the decision will be taken.”

In that case, the BNP needs to formally inform the Election Commission about their participation.

EC Rashida Sultana made these statement while talking to reporters at her office at the Election Commission today.