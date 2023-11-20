IGP’s brother resigns from upazila chairman to become MP

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Al-Amin) has resigned from the post of Shalla Upazila Parishad chairman to get Awami League nomination in Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency.

He is the younger brother of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of the Local Government Division on Sunday (November 19).

He has resigned from the upazila chairman post to receive Awami League nomination in the coming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

It is learnt that Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mahmud is a member of Sunamganj District Awami League, general secretary of Shalla Upazila Awami League and elected chairman to Shalla Upazila Parishad.