JaPa starts selling nomination form

Jatiya Party (JaPa) started selling nomination papers from Monday for the upcoming 12th National Parliamentary Election.

The nomination forms are being given at the party chairman’s Banani office in the capital. The forms will be available from 10am to 4pm every day till November 23.

The party will publish the list of final candidates of Jatiya Party on November 28.

Though the sale of nomination forms has started, the party leaders and activists are still indecisive about participating in the elections.