Chhatra League activist stabbed to death in Sylhet

A Chhatra League activist was stabbed to death over internal politics within the ruling party student front early Tuesday.

The deceased was Arif Mia (19) of Baluchar area of Sylhet city.

Police arrested two people in connection with the murder later on Tuesday, confirmed Additional Commissioner of Police (North) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), Ajbahar Ali Sheikh.

The arrestees are Rony Mia (21) and Mamun Majumdar (28), both former presidents of the Sylhet District Chhatra League and followers of Councillor Nipu Group, active in Ward 36 under Sylhet City Corporation.

There has been ongoing tension between two factions of the Chhatra League over control of the organisation in the Shahi Eidgah, Tobi Gate, and Baluchar areas.

The situation escalated on Monday night around 12:00am when cadres from the rival group attacked Arif with sharp weapons, leaving him on the road with stab wounds. By the time locals took him to Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead around 1:30AM.

Police said Arif had been the victim of another attack just four to five days before he was killed. Police suspect the two attacks were related.