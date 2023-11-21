Khaleda Zia’s advisor Habibur Rahman arrested

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisor and the party vice chairman Habibur Rahman Habib has been arrested from Mirpur DOHS area in the capital.

He was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a case filed for contempt of court, RAB-2 senior assistant director (media) ASP Shihab Karim confirmed this on Tuesday morning.

Habibur Rahman was arrested as he did not appear in court despite being summoned, said RAB.

In a video clip circulated on social media, Habibur Rahman Habib made derogatory comments about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman for sentencing Khaleda Zia in the Orphanage Trust corruption case.

While serving as a judge in the judicial court, Akhtaruzzaman pronounced a judgement on February 8, 2018, sentencing the BNP chairperson to 5 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, he was appointed as a judge in the High Court Division.