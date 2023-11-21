Oats recipes for a hearty meal

Contrary to popular belief oats are not only an ideal breakfast dish but also perfect to make a lot of delicious dishes. If your heart desires dosas, a hotchpotch on a rainy November (not an unlikely weather prediction), or some cakes, know that these can all be made from oats!

Here’s to show you how.

Oats dosa

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

Salt, as needed

1 spring curry leaves

1 green chilli

1 onion

Small piece of ginger

1 cup water

Method

Take rolled oats, and fenugreek seeds and add water for washing. Now, add more water and soak it for 10-15 minutes. Keep it on a strainer. Take a blender jar, add onion, curry leaves, green chillies, ginger, soaked oats, water and salt and blend. Dosa batter is ready; not too thick not thin. Place it into a bowl. Heat a pan and brush oil. In low flame make it with a round spoon and add some ghee. When it is nicely cooked remove it from the pan and serve it with chatni.

Oats hotchpotch

Ingredients

½ cup moong dal

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup carrot, chopped

½ cup green peas

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ginger, grated

1 onion, chopped

1 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp ghee

2 pinches of hing

2 tsp salt or as per taste

4 cup water

Method

Set a cooker/pan on medium heat, add ghee, cumin seeds, hing, ginger, onion, chillies and sauté it for a few minutes. Add vegetables and sauté for another minute. Add moong dal and oats; mix well. Add salt and water. Fill water 2 inches above the dal surface. Pressure cook for two whistles on medium heat and in a pan to follow normal procedure. Switch off the flame and let the cooker depressurise naturally to open the lid. Stir once after opening the lid. Keep aside for a few minutes. Ready to serve.

Apple Oats Cake

Ingredients

100g rolled oats

200ml milk

1 egg

15g sweetener (as per choice)

¼ cup cinnamon

½ tbsp baking powder

½ apple

10-15 dried raisins

Method

Take 100 grams of rolled oats in a bowl and add milk with oats. Leave for 5-10 minutes. Take 1 egg into a bowl and add sweetener (as per choice). Whisk it properly. Then add it to the oats mixture. Add cinnamon powder and baking powder. Take a mould and grease it with oil or butter. Then transfer the mixture into a mould. Take ½ an apple, cut it into small pieces and place it on the top of the mixture with raisins. Bake for 45 minutes at 180° C/360° F