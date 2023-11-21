President Shahabuddin, PM Sheikh Hasina pay tributes to armed forces martyrs

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2023.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid the tribute by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment at 8am and stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute at that time while a sad tune is played on the bugle.

The Head of the State also signed the visitors’ book kept there.

After that, the Premier paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment in the morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice during the War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly-turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors’ book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.